State police capture suspected gang member wanted in shooting that left victim paralyzed

WARE, MASS. (WHDH) - A suspected gang member wanted in connection with a shooting in Springfield that left a man paralyzed from the chest down was arrested Friday morning after spending more than a year on the run, officials said.

Daniel Rodriguez, 19, is slated to be arraigned Friday on charges including armed assault to murder, carrying a loaded firearm, and aggravated assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, according to Massachusetts State Police.

Investigators developed information on Rodriguez’s possible whereabouts and arrested him at a home on Aspen Street in Ware around 8 a.m., state police said.

Rodriguez, a suspected member of the Worthy Boys Posse street gang, allegedly shot another man on Dwight Street in Springfield on the night of July 28, 2018.

Officers responding to the shooting found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound to his neck. Police say the man survived the shooting but was left paralyzed.

Rodriguez was booked into the Springfield Police Department.

An investigation is ongoing.

