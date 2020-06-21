State police: Car crash pushes state police cruiser into firefighter battling blaze in Holyoke

HOLYOKE, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating after a driver crashed into a state trooper’s cruiser, knocking it into a firefighter battling a tractor trailer fire in Holyoke Sunday, officials said.

A cruiser parked by Exit 14 northbound on I-91 at 12:45 p.m. was rear-ended by a car as firefighters were working at the scene of a tractor trailer fire, officials said. The crash knocked the trooper into a firefighter battling the blaze.

The firefighter, a trooper inside the cruiser and the driver of the car were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The crash is under investigation.

