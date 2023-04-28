WOBURN, MASS. (WHDH) - A car fire burning on I-93 northbound in Woburn has reduced traffic to at least one lane, according to officials.

Massachusetts State Police said the right and center lanes near Exit 30 were closed to traffic as both state troopers and the Woburn Fire Department respond to the incident.

An image shared on the MSP Twitter account showed what appeared to be the front of an SUV engulfed in flames near an on-ramp for the Northern Expressway.

Troopers and ⁦@WoburnFire⁩ on-scene, I-93 NB near Exit 30, for car fire. Right/middle lanes closed. Expect delays. #MATraffic pic.twitter.com/RMwRFgtZ1i — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) April 28, 2023

Authorities said drivers should expect delays as the response continues.

No information on the condition of the SUV’s driver has been released.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)