QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - State police say they caught a suspect who bailed out of a car during a pursuit in Quincy on Thursday.

The suspect, who is described as a black man with a shaved head, fled in the area of Safford Street, according to state police.

This is a developing story; stay with 7News on air and online for the latest updates.

Suspect in custody. All units secure from scene. https://t.co/T2qpDR0YFK — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) January 31, 2019

Correction: Safford Street. Fled from the area of number 17. Black male , shaved head, gray sweatpants and hoodie. If seen please call 617-479-1212 or 911. https://t.co/GJwaHRjuud — Quincy Police (@quincymapolice) January 31, 2019

