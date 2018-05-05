State police charge Bourne wrong-way driver with OUI

BOURNE, MA (WHDH) - A wrong-way driver in Bourne was arrested and charged with operating under the influence early Saturday morning.

State police say they received several calls about an erratic driver near the Bourne Rotary. The vehicle, a 2003 Chevrolet pickup truck, drove over the Bourne Bridge and onto Route 25 East, but was heading westbound.

A state trooper attempted to get the vehicle to stop by positioning his cruiser in the middle lane and alerting the driver to stop, but the truck narrowly missed the cruiser and continued driving the wrong way.

The trooper eventually pulled alongside the truck to get the driver to pull over.

The driver, Scott Koziol, 53 of Rumford, Rhode Island, was arrested and charged with operating under the influence, negligent operation of a vehicle, and other traffic violations. He was released on $40 bail and is scheduled to appear in Wareham District Court Monday

