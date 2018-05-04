State police charge Dorchester man who jumped on school bus on Mass Pike

NEWTON, MA (WHDH) - A Dorchester man who climbed onto the roof of a school bus on the Mass Pike in Newton Tuesday is facing criminal charges, state police said.

The man, whose name has not been released, has been summonsed to appear in Newton District Court on charges of disorderly conduct, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, failure to use care in stopping, and for committing a marked lanes violation, state police said in a statement.

State police have also submitted a request to the Registry of Motor Vehicles for an Immediate Threat License Suspension/Revocation, according to the statement.

A date for his arraignment has not been announced.

The bizarre incident, which was captured on the bus dashcam, happened as other motorists were passing by about 7:45 p.m. on the westbound side near exit 16.

The man could be seen stopping in the middle travel lane, forcing the school bus traveling behind him to stop. The man then proceeded to get out of his car and try to gain access to the bus, only to be denied entry by driver Joe Rizoli.

When the bus driver attempted to drive away, the man walked in front of the bus, jumped up on the hood, and started yelling at the driver.

Rizoli said the man yelled at him, “Why are your windows dark?”

No students were on the bus at the time.

