BRIDGEWATER, MASS. (WHDH) - State police are investigating a tractor-trailer rollover on Route 24 in Bridgewater, officials said.

Motorists are urged to seek an alternate route until the scene is clear.

MSP on scene with a tractor-trailer rollover on the ramp from Route 24 southbound to Route 495 northbound in Bridgewater. Recovery efforts are ongoing. If possible, seek an alternate route around that area. pic.twitter.com/3G33quYqL2 — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) December 13, 2022

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)