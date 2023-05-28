REVERE, MASS. (WHDH) - State police were forced to shut down Revere Beach on Sunday night after separate shootings left several people wounded, officials said.

Troopers responding to a reported shooting at 123 Centennial Ave. around 7 p.m. found a 17-year-old girl who had suffered a gunshot wound to her lower body, according to state police. She was taken to Massachusetts General Hospital with a non-life-threatening injury.

A preliminary investigation suggests the girl was wounded while shots were being fired into a group of people during a fight and she was not the intended target.

Then, around 8 p.m. two victims were wounded in another shooting in the area of the bathhouse across from 63 Revere Beach Boulevard. A 51-year-old woman suffered gunshot wounds to her legs and was taken to Massachusetts General Hospital and a 17-year-old boy who was grazed by a gunshot declined to go to the hospital.

Several juveniles have been detained and are being interviewed but no one has been charged in connection with the shootings, state police said.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing new story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)