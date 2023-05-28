REVERE, MASS. (WHDH) - State police are responding to sporadic fights after a second shooting near Revere Beach on Sunday.

Troopers responding to a reported shooting in the area of Shirley and Centennial avenues around 7 p.m. found a juvenile female who was taken to a Boston hospital with what was considered an on-life-threatening injury.

Then, around 8 p.m., police responded to a second shooting on Revere Beach Boulevard near one of the bath houses after a large fight broke out among youths near the Bandstand, according to state police.

Around 9:30 p.m., police announced that they’ve closed Revere Beach to restore order as they respond to sporadic fights among groups in the area.

Revere Beach Boulevard northbound is currently closed at Eliot Circle.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing new story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)