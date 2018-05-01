State Police Col. Gilpin orders independent investigation into fatal DUI crash

WOBURN, MA (WHDH) - Massachusetts State Police Col. Kerry Gilpin has ordered an “independent and thorough” investigation into the exchange of information surrounding a fatal crash on Interstate 95 in Reading last year.

Lynn DeWolfe, 50, of Tyngsborough, allegedly struck and killed motorcyclist Christopher Weiz, 42, of Bedford, while under the influence of drugs in August 2017.

Eight months after the fact, an investigative report into the incident found that DeWolfe had been stopped by a trooper and let go 19 minutes before the crash.

“We have determined that the District Attorney’s Office was not in possession of all relevant information related to the DeWolfe case,” state police spokesman David Procopio said in a statement Tuesday. “Colonel Gilpin, with the support of the administration, has ordered an independent and thorough investigation to determine how and why this occurred.”

Gov. Charlie Baker said he supports Gilpin’s decision to investigate DeWolfe’s encounter with state police before the fatal crash.

“The Baker-Polito Administration supports Colonel Gilpin’s decision to order an independent investigation of this case, including to determine why the District Attorney’s office was not in possession of all information,” communications director Lizzy Guyton said.

DeWolfe fled the scene of the crash, causing additional crashes. She was later taken into custody by Wakefield police and state police near exit 42.

DeWolfe made an appearance Tuesday in Woburn District Court. It was her first time in court since the crash.

