WESTWOOD, MASS. (WHDH) -

State police joined forces with Five Below in Westwood on Saturday to help out children during the holidays.

They were collecting donations for Toys For Tots and got numerous shoppers to help out, despite the presence of the Grinch nearby.

For more information on donating to Toys For Tots, click here.

