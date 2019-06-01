State police comfort dog surprises Lunenberg students

LUNENBURG, MASS. (WHDH) - State police officials brought a four-legged friend to a school in Lunenburg Friday.

Luna, a five-month-old English black Labrador, is the department’s first-ever comfort dog.

The department shared photos of the pups trip on their Facebook page writing, “we don’t know who had more fun, the kids or Luna!”

Once she is about a year old Luna will receive certification as a therapy dog through the Alliance of Therapy Dogs.

