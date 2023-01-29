SOUTHBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Members of the Massachusetts State Police Marine Unit and Underwater Recovery Unit searched the Sudbury Reservoir in Southborough for a missing man on Sunday.

The search did not result in locating the man, Jeffrey Allard, 57, or any evidence related to his disappearance.

Sunday’s mission was the third day that State Police have assisted Marlborough Police in the search for Allard, who is from Ware. The State Police Air Wing and K9 Unit assisted in the search earlier this week in the Farm Road area where the reservoir is located.

State Police divers and Marine Unit personnel were assisted in today’s search by the Boston Fire Department Dive Team, Massachusetts Environmental Police, and the Marlborough Police and Fire Departments.

The water search will not resume Monday unless relevant new information is developed.

Mr. Allard reportedly was last seen seen several days ago after leaving a medical facility in Marlborough.

Anyone who may have seen Allard or has information about him should call 911 or Marlborough Police at (508) 485-1212.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)