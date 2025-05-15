DEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A forensic scientist returned to the witness stand Thursday morning in the Karen Read murder retrial.

Maureen Hartnett, a scientist with the Massachusetts State Police Crime Laboratory, resumed her testimony. Attorneys asked her questions about the evidence that was collected by investigators, including the clothing worn by Boston police officer John O’Keefe when he died in January 2022.

Read’s defense team is insinuating that officers did not follow proper protocol.

Read is accused of killing O’Keefe, her boyfriend, by hitting him with her SUV and leaving him to die in a snowbank. Her lawyers argue she is being framed in a police coverup.

Her first trial last year ended in a mistrial.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)