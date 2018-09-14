State police cruiser damaged after Attleboro crash

ATTLEBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - A Massachusetts State Police cruiser is damaged following a crash in Attleboro on Friday..

The cruiser crashed into another vehicle in the parking lot of a Friendly’s located on Washington Street.

The accident also knocked over a light pole.

Authorities are investigating the circumstances around this incident.

There is no word on any injuries.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)