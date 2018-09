ATTLEBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating a crash in Attleboro Friday that left a state police cruiser damaged.

After crashing into another vehicle in the parking lot of a Friendly’s on Washington Street, the police car knocked over a light pole.

There was no immediate word on injuries.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

