State police cruiser involved in crash on Mass. Pike near Prudential Tunnel

BOSTON (WHDH) - A state police cruiser was involved in a crash on the Massachusetts Turnpike near the Prudential Tunnel early Friday morning.

The crash happened before 5:30 a.m. on the eastbound side of the highway, which carries traffic into Boston.

It’s not clear if anyone was injured in the crash.

Three travel lanes were shut down as emergency crews responded to the scene. The highway has since been reopened.

The cause of the crash was not immediately clear.

This is a breaking news story; stay with 7News for updates online an on-air.

