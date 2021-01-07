MEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating a multi-car crash that involved a state police cruiser on Interstate 93 northbound in Medford early Thursday morning.

Troopers responding to the crash scene around 1:15 a.m. found the cruiser and at least two other vehicles with significant damage.

No additional information has been released.

