NEWTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A Massachusetts State Police cruiser was hit by another car during a police detail in Newton Monday night, police said.

Just before 9:30 p.m., the cruiser was struck on the westbound side of the Massachusetts Pike, at mile-marker 126.8, according to the Massachusetts State Police.

Police said there were injuries, but it was not immediately clear who was hurt.

The front end of the car that struck the cruiser was severely damaged.

Two lanes were closed while investigators were on scene, police said. The roadway has since been cleared.

No additional information was immediately available.

