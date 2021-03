BOSTON (WHDH) - Two state police cruisers collided on a busy Boston street Monday.

SKY7 HD flew over the scene on Storrow Drive where both vehicles had to be towed away.

Neither of the troopers were hurt. The cause of the crash has not been released.

All lanes have since reopened.

