CONCORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Three State Police cruisers were struck and damaged along Route 2 in Concord after a pursuit of a stolen vehicle wanted out of Rhode Island early Wednesday morning, State Police confirmed.

At 2:47 a.m. Wednesday, a trooper from State Police Holden on Route 190 north in Sterling observed a 2008 Dodge Charger which had been stolen out of Rhode Island and had fled from Worcester Police earlier. The trooper attempted to stop the car but the suspect refused to stop and the trooper initiated a pursuit with Troop C Headquarters taking command and control. The Charger hit the tire deflation devices other troopers deployed ahead of its route but continued to flee onto Route 2 eastbound.

A short time later Troop A took over command and control while the car was on Route 2 eastbound and passed the route 495 interchange in Littleton. Police said the suspect was driving on his rims by this point.

A Massachusetts State Police Sergeant was able to box the car in on Route 2 east in Concord just beyond Walden pond at 3:18 a.m. after the suspect traveled over 21 miles on flat tires. The car was brought to a stop at mile marker 123.8 and police took the lone occupant, a male, into custody. Three cruisers were struck and damaged by the suspect’s vehicle as the suspect unsuccessfully continued to try to avoid apprehension.

The suspect was transported to State Police Holden for booking. The scene has since been cleared.

This is a developing story. Stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for updates.

