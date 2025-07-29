FRAMINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - State police have dedicated a new memorial at General Headquarters in honor of K-9 Frankie.

A 9-year veteran of the State Police and member of the Special Tactical Operations Team, K-9 Frankie was killed in the line of duty during a 2022 hostile event response in Fitchburg. The incident forever changed the course of his life, his handler, family, loved ones, and colleagues on the State Police.

“This memorial provides an important, dedicated space to celebrate the life of K-9 Frankie and reflect on the enormous contributions of K-9s and their handlers to the mission of the State Police,” said Col. Geoffrey Noble. “I would like to thank those who made this special project a reality. Its presence on our Framingham campus fulfills our collective promise to remember and honoring the fallen heroes among us – both in the immediate aftermath of a tragedy and in the years that follow to ensure we never forget their service.”

Located prominently to the left of the main entrance to General Headquarters, the permanent memorial pays tribute to Frankie’s 9 years of service on the Massachusetts State Police. Using images and videos of K-9 Frankie throughout his career, skilled artisans in Utah crafted the life-size bronze figure standing atop a granite base. The project was fully funded by an anonymous donor through the State Police Association of Massachusetts’ Benevolent Fund.

In the course of their partnership, K-9 Frankie and his handler, Sergeant David Stucenski, achieved great things. They earned several recognitions, including the George L. Hanna Medal of Valor, the State Police Medal of Merit, and several awards from the United States Police Canine Association for evidence recovery, agility, and other law enforcement skills.

