State police deploying additional patrols to crack down on drivers speeding on open roads

The Massachusetts State Police announced Wednesday that additional troopers will be patrolling highways in an effort to crack down on drivers who have been speeding on open roads during the coronavirus pandemic.

With a stay-at-home advisory in effect and many residents working from home, typically busy highways and roads have been significantly less traveled, but state police said motorists must still obey the posted speed limits.

“Beginning this week and continuing over the next month, we are deploying additional patrols on random days and times in all five geographic troops to take appropriate enforcement action,” the department said. “Please abide by posted speed limits and slow down even further as weather or road conditions dictate.”

Click here for more coronavirus coverage.