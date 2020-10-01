State police: Distressed swimmer pulled from Charles River has died

ALLSTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Boaters pulled a swimmer in distress from the Charles River in Allston on Thursday and that man later died.

Members of the state police, Cambridge Fire Department and EMS assisted with pulling the man in his 50s to the Newell Boathouse to be treated by paramedics.

No additional information was immediately available.

Distressed swimmer in Charles River.

Location: Charles River by Newell Boathouse ( by Western Ave) MSP, Cambridge Fire and Cambridge EMS Approx 50 y/o Male rescued by boat and delivered to the Newell Boathouse to meet EMS. — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) October 1, 2020

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)