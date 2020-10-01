State police: Distressed swimmer pulled from Charles River has died

|

ALLSTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Boaters pulled a swimmer in distress from the Charles River in Allston on Thursday and that man later died.

Members of the state police, Cambridge Fire Department and EMS assisted with pulling the man in his 50s to the Newell Boathouse to be treated by paramedics.

No additional information was immediately available.

