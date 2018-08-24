State police dive team inspects hull of USS Constitution

BOSTON (WHDH) - Members of the State Police Dive Team got a close look at a piece of American history Friday when they assisted the U.S. Navy with a hull inspection of the USS Constitution.

“The underwater inspection of the oldest commissioned warship was done in preparation for her leaving for a training mission,” state police wrote on a post on the agency’s Twitter page. “Not a bad morning at all!”

The post featured photos of dive team members posing in front of Old Ironsides and in the water inspecting the hull.

Our dive team got a close look at history this a.m., as they assisted @USNavy with a hull inspection of the @USSConstitution. The underwater inspection of the oldest commissioned warship was in preparation for her leaving port for a training mission. Not a bad morning at all! pic.twitter.com/Lya1wLIFmF — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) August 24, 2018

