State police dive teams search Walden Pond for missing man

CONCORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Massachusetts State Police dive teams searched Walden Pond in Concord for a missing man on Friday.

Authorities launched the search on Thursday after recovering personal items that indicated a missing 53-year-old Cambridge resident was at the pond earlier in the week, according to state police spokesman David Procopio.

The search, which was called off at nightfall, resumed Friday morning but the use of sonar imagery proved unsuccessful, Procopio said.

The department’s mounted unit also searched along the shoreline and nearby trails.

Procopio says search efforts will resume on Saturday.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS for updates online and on-air.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)