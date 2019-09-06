State police dive teams searching Walden Pond for missing man

CONCORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Massachusetts State Police dive teams are searching Walden Pond in Concord for a missing man on Friday.

The search started Thursday afternoon and continued until nightfall but efforts proved unsuccessful, according to state police spokesman David Procopio.

Dive teams are being assisted by the department’s mounted unit.

No additional information was immediately available.

