CONCORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Massachusetts State Police divers returned to Walden Pond in Concord Monday morning as their search for a missing Cambridge man enters day five.

Authorities launched the search on Thursday after recovering personal items that indicated a missing 53-year-old man was at the pond earlier in the week, according to state police spokesman David Procopio.

The man is presumed to have drowned but state police hope to locate and recover him, Procopio added.

No additional information has been released.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)