Massachusetts State Police responded to the banks of the Neponset River off Granite Avenue in Milton Tuesday after “a partially submerged body was observed”.

Officials said the deceased appears to be an adult male. The body was recovered shortly after 11 a.m., and the scene was clear by 11:37, authorities said.

This death remains under investigation.

