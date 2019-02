REVERE, MASS. (WHDH) - A driver is facing OUI charges after a car crash in Revere last night.

State police responding to the area of 212 Broadway say the driver narrowly missed hitting a cruiser before slamming into another car.

Both cars had to be towed away.

There were no reported injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

