MEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - State police are investigating after a car crash in Medford left a driver with life-threatening injuries Sunday.

Officers responding to a reported single-vehicle crash on Mystic Avenue found a car that had crashed into a pole, according to Massachusetts state police.

The driver was taken to a Boston hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

No additional information was immediately available.

