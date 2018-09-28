CANTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A drunk driver slammed into a road construction sign on Interstate 93 in Canton Friday morning, state police said.

The driver, whose name has not been released, was charged with operating under the influence following the crash.

One person was taken to the hospital with minor injuries, according to state police.

