NEWBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - State police are investigating after an elderly driver was injured in a serious crash in the woods off Interstate 95 in Newbury on Saturday morning.

Troopers responding to a reported crash on I-95 south at Exit 81 in Newbury found a vehicle that had veered off the road and into the woods with an elderly driver trapped inside.

The driver, who was conscious and alert, was airlifted to an area hospital, according to state police.

I-95 in Newbury was temporarily shut down in both directions as crews prepared to airlift the driver.

The highway has since reopened, though drivers are advised to expect major traffic delays.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

No additional information was immediately available.

