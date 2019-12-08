State police escort truck containing Chiefs gear to Foxborough in time for Patriots game

FOXBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - Massachusetts State Police didn’t let their Patriots fandom get in the way of making sure Sunday’s game went on as scheduled.

Troopers escorted a truck containing equipment for the Kansas City Chiefs to Foxboro after the truck was running late to Foxborough for Sunday’s game at 4:25.

“As much as we wouldn’t mind a forfeit for Pats Nation, we did escort the delayed Chiefs equipment from Logan to Foxboro,” state police tweeted. “Game time can go as scheduled. #GoPats.”

The tweet came less than an hour after ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported the issue with the Chiefs equipment.

