Investigators searching for man accused of robbing Mansfield bank, making bomb threat

MANSFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - Investigators are searching for a man accused of robbing the Citizens’ Bank location inside the Mansfield Stop & Shop Wednesday afternoon after making bomb threats.

State police troopers assigned to the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Bank Robbery Task Force and members of the Bomb Squad descended on the Chauncy Street grocery store around 4 p.m. for reports of the robbery and shoppers were evacuated out of an abundance of caution.

Images captured from surveillance video and accounts from witnesses said the suspect appeared to be a white man in his fifties or sixties with white hair and green/blue eyes, according to a release issued by local police.

He was wearing a Patriots baseball cap, an orange GAP sweatshirt and gray, carpenter style pants.

State and local K9 officers swept the building for potential explosives but none were found.

No further details were made available.

An investigation into the incident remains ongoing.

Anyone with information about the man is asked to call police at 508-261-7356.

