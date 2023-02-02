FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Two Fall River men are facing charges after state police found more than 5.5 kilograms of cocaine, illegal guns and cash at three apartments this week, the Bristol County District Attorney’s office announced.

The office of District Attorney Thomas Quinn III said troopers arrested the men on Monday while they executed search warrants at apartments on Oxford Street and High Street in Fall River.

Troopers found two illegal guns, multiple boxes of ammunition and more than $28,000 in cash in addition to cocaine, according to the DA.

The DA’s office said Daniel Ferrer, 60 and Santos Amezquita, 73 were arraigned Tuesday in Fall River District Court in connection with their arrests.

The two are due back in court on Feb. 6, according to the DA’s office.

“I’m very pleased at the joint effort of our state police narcotics unit and other law enforcement agencies who worked together during the investigation, which resulted in a significant seizure of cocaine, illegal guns and a large amount of cash,” Quinn said in a statement.

