MONTEREY, MASS. (WHDH) - Massachusetts State Police reunited a missing 8-year-old boy with his parents on Tuesday.

Monterey police requested help in their search for the boy who was reported missing from an AirBNB house he was staying in with his family around 8:30 a.m., according to a release issued by the department.

A large multi-departmental search ensued and the boy was located around 11:30 a.m. along the wood line behind a home on Fairview Road.

No further details were released.

