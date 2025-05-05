DEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - The third week of testimony in the Karen Read murder retrial began Monday with a forensic scientist from the Massachusetts State Police Crime Laboratory back on the stand.

Hannah Knowles testified Friday that at the time Read claims she dropped Boston police officer John O’Keefe off at 34 Fairview Road back in January 2022, her blood alcohol level would have been at least .14, or two times the legal limit.

Knowles said she conducted retrograde analysis of Read’s blood that was drawn several hours after Read’s last drink that night.

Read is accused of killing O’Keefe, her boyfriend, by hitting him with her car and leaving him to die in a snowbank after a night of drinking. Her lawyers argue she is being framed. Her first trial last summer ended in a mistrial.

The defense also wrapped up cross-examination of key witness Jennifer McCabe, who was with Read when they found O’Keefe laying in the snow.

