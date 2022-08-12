CANTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A group of people heading to a work site were seriously injured after their van went over a guardrail on I-93, according to officials.

A State Police spokesperson said it was around 5:40 a.m. when reports came in for a vehicle crash near I-93 North and Route 1 southbound.

Troopers soon found a van had crashed off the highway in Randolph, near the Canton town line.

Five people were injured, according to the spokesperson, with one suffering life-threatening injuries and three others seriously injured.

Local firefighters, EMS staff, as well as a Good Samaritan assisted with the crash, performing emergency aid on the victims who were later taken to Boston Medical Center. State Police said the Good Samaritan was a volunteer firefighter and dispatcher for Brewster Ambulance.

The spokesperson added that all of the van riders were employees of a company that provides inventory services for other businesses, and that they were en route to a job site when the crash occurred.

The group had been operating a van owned by Enterprise Fleet Management, with all five occupants traveling from Connecticut.

What caused the crash is still under investigation, but the right lane on I-93 that was closed during the incident has since reopened.

