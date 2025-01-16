CHELMSFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - A hawk was rescued after becoming wedged in the grill of a Honda CRV in Chelmsford Thursday afternoon.

A couple was traveling on I-495 in Chelmsford when they saw a large bird dive down from the median.

The couple said they were unsure if they hit the hawk but didn’t see it in the rearview mirror.

They pulled over in the Chelmsford rest station, and say they saw two eyes staring back at them.

State police said they responded around 1:07 p.m., and from there reached out to Massachusetts Environmental Police, Chelmsford animal control, and technicians from Nucar Honda of Westford for assistance.

The hawk was freed from the grill after Nucar Honda technicians were able to partially take apart the front of the car.

Officials say Massachusetts Environmental Police took the hawk to the Cummings School of Veterinary Medicine at Tufts University in Grafton for evaluations.

The veterinarian team at Tufts tells 7NEWS they’re running more tests on the hawk to see if it can fly early Friday morning.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)