State police helicopter crew helps find missing Somerville man with autism

SOMERVILLE, MASS. (WHDH) - A state police Air Wing crew is being credited with helping to locate a missing Somerville man with autism on Monday, officials said.

At about 6:30 p.m., the Massachusetts State Police Commonwealth Watch Center notified the Air Wing that Somerville police were searching for for a 22-year-old man with autism who was wearing a tracking device and last seen leaving a group home on East Albion Street.

After hours of searching, the Air Wing crew picked up a signal about 8:25 p.m. and tracked it to a local AutoZone.

A trooper on the ground using a hand-held tracking device found the man at the Union Square Smoke Shop.

He was later turned over to the care of Somerville police.

