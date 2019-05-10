State police helicopter crew helps troopers track down domestic assault suspect

HUNTINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A State Police Air Wing crew is being credited with helping troopers track down a domestic assault suspect in Huntington on Thursday.

Troopers responding to a reported domestic dispute spoke with the victim who said the suspect, whose name was not released, had just fled the area on foot and was possibly armed with a shotgun and a rifle, according to state police.

The victim also said the man had made statements prior to fleeing that suggested he would use the weapons in police tried to stop him.

State Police Sgt. Spencer and Trooper Grigg responded in the Air 3 helicopter and helped direct troopers to the suspect.

He was arrested without incident.

The state police released a video of the arrest on Friday.

No additional information was immediately available.

