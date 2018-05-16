Police responding to incident involving barricaded person in Middleborough

MIDDLEBOROUGH, MA (WHDH) - State and local police are responding to an incident that is currently unfolding in Middleborough involving a barricaded person, an official said.
The state police Air Wing helicopter has been deployed to the area of Wareham Street in Middleborough to assist local police officers, state police said.
A shelter in place order has been enacted for the area from Smith Street to Spruce Street, Middleborough police said.
No additional information was immediately available.
This is a breaking news story; stay with 7News on-air and online for the latest details.
(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)