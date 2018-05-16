Police responding to incident involving barricaded person in Middleborough

MIDDLEBOROUGH, MA (WHDH) - State and local police are responding to an incident that is currently unfolding in Middleborough involving a barricaded person, an official said.

The state police Air Wing helicopter has been deployed to the area of Wareham Street in Middleborough to assist local police officers, state police said.

A shelter in place order has been enacted for the area from Smith Street to Spruce Street, Middleborough police said.

No additional information was immediately available.

MSP assets, including Air Wing, assisting @MiddleboroughPD on Wareham St with barricaded subject. Ramp I-495 NB to x.3 is closed. Middleborough PD is primary agency. — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) May 16, 2018

Active incident on Wareham Street. Smith Street to Spruce Street SHELTER IN PLACE. All others please AVOID THE AREA at this time!! — Middleborough Police (@MiddleboroughPD) May 16, 2018

No traffic through on Wareham st at Spruce St. in #Middleboro. Reports of a barricaded suspect. Neighbors sheltering place. All others asked to avoid area. pic.twitter.com/m2zNFTVXTP — Matt Rascon (@mrasconnews) May 16, 2018

