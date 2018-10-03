STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WHDH) — Some football fans in Pennsylvania are questioning state police after its chopper sent Penn State tailgating tents flying.

Police say fans were “getting out of hand” outside Beaver Stadium Saturday and refused to leave before the football game against Ohio State started.

State police dispatched their helicopter to fly low over the crowd as they made announcements over the loudspeakers, launching tent poles, tarps and debris into the air.

“The helicopter was deployed as another tool to compel the group to disperse and curb dangerous and unruly behavior,” state police said.

The Federal Aviation Administration is looking into the incident.

