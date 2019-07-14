State Police: Holbrook man caught with 12 illegal guns, 3,100 rounds of ammo

HOLBROOK, MASS. (WHDH) - A Holbrook man is facing gun charges after state police allegedly seized 12 firearms and more than 3,100 rounds of ammunition from his garage bay Friday.

State police searching a garage bay at 763 South St. at 7:45 a.m. as part of an investigation allegedly found 11 handguns, many of which had been reported stolen, a .22 caliber rifle, an estimated 3,100 rounds of ammunition, several large capacity handgun magazines, a bottle containing Oxycodone and Methadone pills and a special policeman’s badge.

Troopers then went to the Juniper Street home of a man who allegedly lists his occupation as a self-employed mechanic at the garage, , Stephen Buckman, 53, and arrested him.

Buckman was charged with 12 counts of illegal possession of a firearm, possession of firearms with defaced serial numbers, improper storage of firearms, possession of a firearm in commission of a felony, possession of a class B substance with intent to distribute, possession of a class E substance with intent to distribute and two counts of receiving stolen property. He is expected to be arraigned Monday in Quincy District Court.

