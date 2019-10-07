State police ID 2 passengers who died after suspected drunken driver flipped over convertible in Winthrop

WINTHROP, MASS. (WHDH) - The two passengers of a convertible who died after a suspected drunken driver crashed into a parked truck in Winthrop have been identified.

Troopers responding to reports of a crash on Winthrop Shore Drive and Neptune Avenue at 3 p.m. found Kathryn J. Adelstein, 28, of Winthrop, and Madeline L. Lund, 29, of Beverly, dead after John F. Fannin, 30 of Winthrop, crashed his 2007 Mitsubishi Eclipse into an unoccupied, parked pickup truck, according to state police.

The impact caused the convertible to overturn onto its roof and rotate about 180 degrees.

Fannin was taken to Massachusetts General Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

He has been charged with two counts of motor vehicle homicide and operating under the influence — second offense.

Fannin is scheduled to be arraigned Monday in East Boston District Court.

