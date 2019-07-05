State police ID driver who died after car rolled over on closed road in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - One person died and two others suffered injuries after their car rolled over on a closed portion of Storrow Drive in Boston early Friday morning, according to state police.

Troopers responding to a single-vehicle crash around 1:35 a.m. found a car rolled over on Storrow Drive eastbound at Clarendon Street before it came to a rest on Back Street after hitting a building, state police said.

The driver, 27-year-old Alexander Galanis, of Stoughton, was transported to Massachusetts General Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

One of the passengers, a 32-year-old Fall River man, was transported to Beth Israel Hospital with minor injuries, and a second passenger, a 38-year-old man from Cape Coral, Florida, was taken to Brigham and Women’s Hospital with serious injuries.

Prior to the crash, the operator allegedly drove around barriers at the Charlesgate east on-ramps to enter Storrow Drive, which was shut down as part of the Fourth of July event on the Esplanade.

State police are investigating the cause of the crash.

