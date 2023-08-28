NORTH ATTLEBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - A man is expected to be arraigned on criminal charges Tuesday in connection with a multi-vehicle crash on I-95 in North Attleboro on Monday that left one person dead and another critically injured, state police said.

Troopers responding to a reported crash on the southbound side of the highway determined the crash started when two vehicles collided near Exit 7.

Police said the collision sent the driver of a white SUV, a 61-year-old Providence man, across the median before colliding with a black sedan that was heading northbound.

The driver of the black sedan, later identified as Randall Rickets, 58, was pronounced dead after being taken to the hospital, according to police.

The driver of the white SUV was transported to Rhode Island Hospital, where he remains in critical condition. Two occupants were also transported to Rhode Island Hospital and are in stable condition.

Police say the other driver involved fled the scene.

Soon after, Joseph Pompei, 50, was located by state troopers and arrested on charges of motor vehicle homicide by negligent operation, leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death, and two counts of leaving the scene of an accident resulting in personal injury, according to state police.

He is expected to be arraigned Tuesday in Attleboro District Court.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

