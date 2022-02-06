CHARLTON, MASS. (WHDH) - State police have identified the 35-year-old man who was killed in a crash on the Massachusetts Turnpike in Charlton on Saturday.

Troopers responding to a two-vehicle crash around 9:10 a.m. found a pickup truck that had crashed into a tractor-trailer, according to state police.

The driver of the pickup truck, James S. Lucas, of Tyngsborough, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the tractor-trailer, a Nevada man, was not injured, police said.

A preliminary investigation determined that the tractor-trailer was parked in the breakdown lane on the eastbound side of the I-90 just east of the 84.4 mile marker when the pickup truck veered off marked travel lanes, entered the breakdown lane, and crashed into the back of the tractor-trailer.

The right travel lane was closed until 12:45 p.m. Saturday as crews conducted an investigation and cleared he scene.

The facts and circumstances surrounding the crash remain under investigation.

