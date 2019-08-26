State police ID man killed in crash with tractor-trailer on Route 128 in Gloucester

GLOUCESTER , MASS. (WHDH) - State police have identified the 22-year-old man who died in a violent crash involving a tractor-trailer on Route 128 in Gloucester on Monday morning.

Troopers responding to a reported serious injury crash on Route 128 northbound near Exit 12 determined that a 2012 Kia Forte driven by Johnathan Silva, of Gloucester, crashed into the back of a 2000 Kenworth truck.

Silva was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the truck, a 64-year-old Lawrence man was uninjured.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Crash investigation still ongoing on Rte 128 NB in #Gloucester. Traffic NB still diverted off at x.13 onto Rte 133. Also one lane closed SB at the scene as well. Will update as we can. #MAtraffic https://t.co/dbxZWBLBNQ pic.twitter.com/1XTgBCBrYt — Dustin Fitch (@DustinGFitch) August 26, 2019

Update: crash involved a personal vehicle colliding into the rear of a tractor trailer. MSP Collision Reconstruction team, Crime Scene Section, and commercial vehicle unit also on scene or responding. https://t.co/87598LSGp3 — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) August 26, 2019

#MAtraffic Troopers on scene, Route 128 N., south of exit 12, #Gloucester, for fatal motor vehicle crash. Highway currently closed at the crash, traffic being diverted at exit 13. No further information being released at this time. pic.twitter.com/qmf32UGqpE — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) August 26, 2019

