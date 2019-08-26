State police ID man killed in crash with tractor-trailer on Route 128 in Gloucester

GLOUCESTER , MASS. (WHDH) - State police have identified the 22-year-old man who died in a violent crash involving a tractor-trailer on Route 128 in Gloucester on Monday morning.
Troopers responding to a reported serious injury crash on Route 128 northbound near Exit 12 determined that a 2012 Kia Forte driven by Johnathan Silva, of Gloucester, crashed into the back of a 2000 Kenworth truck.
Silva was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver of the truck, a 64-year-old Lawrence man was uninjured.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
